Dow sinks 1,500 as virus cases rise, deflating optimism

Posted 1:30 pm, June 11, 2020

NEW YORK — Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street as coronavirus cases increase again, deflating recent optimism that economy could recover quickly as lockdowns ease.

The Dow fell more than 1,500 points and the S&P 500 was on track for its worst day in nearly three months.

Many market watchers have been saying that a scorching comeback in the market since late March was overdone and didn’t reflect the dire state of the economy.

A day earlier, the Federal Reserve said the road back to recovery would be long.

Bond yields fell sharply, a sign of increasing caution among investors.

