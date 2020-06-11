Family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen asking for federal investigation

On day 50 of the fight to find Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, Mayra Guillen shared a message for her sister who she “strongly” believes is alive.

“Just hold on, you’re gonna be back home to continue with your plans,” she said at a press conference Wednesday in Houston.

Vanessa Guillen’s longtime friend Frida Hernandez says the 20-year-old soldier had plans to go to college to study kinesiology after the Army. Everything was put on hold when the Houston woman disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.

“I don’t have a normal life anymore. I have to keep pushing until we find her because I have faith in God that we’re gonna find her and it’s gonna be soon,” said Mayra Guillen.

Mayra Guillen says her sister texted her boyfriend on the morning of April 22 that she was headed to work in the posts’ arms room. The family was told there are no cameras inside. There, her CAC card, debit card, and keys were found. Her cellphone is still missing.

“The last ping being there in Fort Hood,” explained Mayra Guillen.