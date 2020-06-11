‘Florida is honored:’ Jacksonville to replace Charlotte as 2020 RNC host city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Thursday, June 11 that Jacksonville, Florida has been selected as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention where President Donald Trump will be formally re-nomination.

According to a news release from the Republican National Committee, the selection of Jacksonville comes after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper refused to provide assurances that the convention could occur in Charlotte amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” said McDaniel. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boom to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

The RNC’s Executive Committee voted unanimously to allow the official business of the national convention to continue in Charlotte. But, because the current North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions would not allow for the celebration to occur in Charlotte, the nomination and the economic impact that goes with it was moved to Jacksonville.

“Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history.”

“Today’s announcement is a huge win for the City of Jacksonville to host the celebration of President Trump’s acceptance of the nomination,” said City of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “The opportunity to highlight all our city has to offer and the tremendous economic impact is one I enthusiastically welcome, and we look forward to hosting an exciting event for all delegates and guests to enjoy.”

The convention and re-nomination of President Trump will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.