Looking for a little fun in the sun? Bikes, boats and kayaks that can be rented all summer long

WAUKESHA -- Looking for a little fun in the sun? Brian is at Frame Park at High Roller Fun Rentals in Waukesha with bikes, boats and kayaks that can be rented all summer long.
About High Roller Fun Rentals (website)
Who’s ready for some Family Fun on the Fox River? We are currently open at Frame Park for summer hours 10am-8pm (*Weather Permitting)
We will be doing a few things differently to encourage safe social distancing while still getting you and your crew out for some healthy outdoor exercise and Family Fun! For starters – we have simplified our pricing and made all standard rentals 1 full hour and all riders age 5 and under ride FREE with a paid adult. Rides will be $12 per ride or you can buy a sheet of 10 tickets for a discounted price of $100.
We are following CDC guidelines and will ask all customers to co-operate accordingly.
Please call if you have any questions 414-688-0138
Social distancing
We will eliminate unnecessary physical contact between our staff and customers, and maintain social distancing with a six-foot spacial distance between individuals whenever possible. Social distancing measures will occur both inside buildings and outside. We will offer cashless and contactless transactions when possible.
Cleaning and disinfecting
Our high customer contact areas (such as doorknobs, buttons, touch screens and check-out counters) will be cleaned every two hours, or after each user when feasible. The equipment used in our business’s activities will be sanitized between uses. Any equipment that cannot be sanitized will be quarantined for at least 24 hours between users. We will remove or eliminate unnecessary touch-points that cannot be sanitized between uses.