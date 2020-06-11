× Macy’s reopens to customers in Milwaukee area, offers contact-free curbside pick-up

MILWAUKEE — Macy’s announced on Thursday, June 11 it is reopening to customers and communities in the Milwaukee area.

Following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state and local guidance, select Macy’s stores will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering contact-free curbside pick-up.

Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s, issued the following statement in a news release:

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores in the Milwaukee community. We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

Safety Measures In-Store

At Macy’s, the health and well-being of colleagues and customers is always the top priority. For customers shopping in store, Macy’s has implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures to help combat any potential health concerns, complying with the CDC’s recommended protocol. This includes frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues; installing hand sanitizer stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as plexiglass at select registers. Macy’s is also asking colleagues to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus and is guiding daily colleague wellness checks before reporting to work.

Contact-Free Curbside Pick-up

Customers who prefer the ease of pick-up can now utilize contact-free curbside service at select Macy’s locations. Items bought for Store Pick-Up on macys.com or the Macy’s mobile app will be eligible for free curbside pick-up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Most orders placed by Noon will be available for same-day pick-up. Orders placed after Noon will be ready the following business day. Customers will call their local store once they arrive at the designated curbside pick-up location. Following social distancing guidelines, a Macy’s colleague will confirm their order and place the merchandise in the trunk of the car, limiting contact between customers and colleagues. At select locations open to the public, customers can also pick-up orders from the “At Your Service” desk inside the store, a dedicated location for seamless online pick-ups and returns.