MILWAUKEE -- You know what could help make your home classroom feel more like the real deal? A study buddy! Calie Herbst, founder of Milwaukee With Kids, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Make your home classroom feel more like the real deal, but how?
-
BBB scam alert: Don’t let boredom fool you into thinking that’s your friend on Facebook
-
‘I’m incredibly thankful:’ Teachers take to the web, note team effort in students’ online success
-
‘Doesn’t make any sense:’ Milwaukee homeowners speak out after spike in property value assessments
-
Kids and coronavirus: What’s safe and what isn’t? Pediatrician provides answers
-
‘Have the toughest class in the morning:’ Recommendations for homeschooling children with ADHD
-
-
‘Help put food on people’s tables:’ Community photography project benefits Feeding America
-
The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin looks to keep kids engaged during Safer at Home
-
Brown Deer man with COVID-19 thanks doctors, nurses who treated him: ‘They are doing God’s work’
-
Real estate agent reports ‘less inventory, but competitive offers’ for homes amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Registration opens for Brewers ‘Summer Slugger’ online program amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
-
Racine Unified makes sure students get mental health support they need: ‘Mind, body and spirit’
-
Girl, 10, sends over 1,500 art kits to kids in homeless shelters, foster care during coronavirus shutdown
-
‘There’s a lot of positives:’ Wisconsin Connections Academy offers virtual education year-round