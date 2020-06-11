LIVE: Milwaukee County officials announce $10 million housing initiative
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Make your home classroom feel more like the real deal, but how?

Posted 10:46 am, June 11, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- You know what could help make your home classroom feel more like the real deal? A study buddy! Calie Herbst, founder of Milwaukee With Kids, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.