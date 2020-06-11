× Marquette police investigate report of shots fired incident near 17th and State

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department on Wednesday night, June 10 responded to a shots fired call at 17th Street and State Street. It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the caller initially described a male in an orange shirt standing outside a white vehicle – and another unidentified subject was located inside a red vehicle. The witness said both vehicles fled the scene following the gunshots.

MUPD officers responded to the scene, where four casings were recovered.

In the course of the initial investigation, a second witness described a traffic accident, where a red Pontiac rear-ended an orange Dodge Charger. According to the witness, the driver of the Pontiac, who was only described as a black male, exited his vehicle and attempted to smash the driver’s window of the Dodge Charger.

A third vehicle, a black Chrysler, arrived and the driver exited the vehicle and fired shots with an unidentified firearm toward the Pontiac.

The Pontiac and the Dodge Charger fled the scene northbound; the Chrysler fled eastbound.

If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800.

All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to: