Milwaukee County DA to meet with family of teen killed by Wauwatosa police

Posted 6:34 am, June 11, 2020, by , Updated at 06:57AM, June 11, 2020
WAUWATOSA -- The Milwaukee County District Attorney on Thursday, June 11 will be meeting with the family of a teenager shot and killed by Wauwatosa police. A rally is planned outside during the meeting to show support the family.

17-year-old Alvin Cole was killed in an officer-involved shooting near Mayfair Mall on Feb. 2. The teen is accused of firing a gun before an officer returned fire, but his family disputes that. The case is still under investigation.

Alvin Cole, scene of officer-involved shooting

The officers involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave, per policy, with Milwaukee police leading the investigation.

While the Cole family attorney confirmed that the officer who killed the teen has been involved in three other deadly shootings, the Wauwatosa Police Department has not confirmed that.

The Wauwatosa Police Department issued a statement on Saturday on it's Facebook page.

