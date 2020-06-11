Milwaukee County DA to meet with family of teen killed by Wauwatosa police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- The Milwaukee County District Attorney on Thursday, June 11 will be meeting with the family of a teenager shot and killed by Wauwatosa police. A rally is planned outside during the meeting to show support the family.

17-year-old Alvin Cole was killed in an officer-involved shooting near Mayfair Mall on Feb. 2. The teen is accused of firing a gun before an officer returned fire, but his family disputes that. The case is still under investigation.

The officers involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave, per policy, with Milwaukee police leading the investigation.

While the Cole family attorney confirmed that the officer who killed the teen has been involved in three other deadly shootings, the Wauwatosa Police Department has not confirmed that.

The Wauwatosa Police Department issued a statement on Saturday on it's Facebook page.