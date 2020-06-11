Milwaukee FPC meets to discuss police response to protests, unrest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales went before his bosses at the Fire and Police Commission for the first time Thursday, June 11 since protests broke out across the city.

The FPC discussed the Milwaukee Police Department’s response to the protests. On the agenda at the meeting were resolutions to amend use-of-force procedures and civil disturbance and crowd management.

The department’s pandemic response was also discussed at the meeting. With unrest occurring during the pandemic, FPC Commissioner Everett Cocroft questions MPD’s use of tear gas during protests — especially in the face of COVID-19, a respiratory illness.

“In the midst of a pandemic, civil unrest, when you use tear gas…that is going to exacerbate the pandemic…people are gonna be coughing, droplets are gonna spread. You gotta consider the health of the citizens,” Cocroft said.

In response, MPD Assistant Chief Michael Brunson said it is too late to try to de-escalate or find other methods when officers are “under siege” and “being injured” by citizens and that the department uses methods that would cause the “least amount of injury in that situation.”

Brunson told commissioners that the department is going through all video of what took place during the unrest to ensure that all policies were followed as written. Cocroft said he, too, wants to see the video.