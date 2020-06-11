Potests continue for 14th straight day; Group marches from McGovern Park into Brown Deer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Protesters marched for hours in Milwaukee County on Thursday, June 11 -- the 14th straight day of protests following the death of George Floyd.

A group of protesters started at McGovern Park at 3 p.m. and marched peacefully north on 60th into Brown Deer. Many chanted “black lives matter” and “I can't breathe.”

The group took a picture outside of the Brown Deer Police Department and said they will walk back to McGovern park Thursday night. Organizers said they came north because they hadn’t demonstrated in that direction yet.