× ‘Process may look a little different:’ Marcus Theatres will begin phased reopening June 19

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Theatres announced Thursday, June 11 its plan to reopen theatres. It begins on June 19, with six theatres — including Marcus Ridge, Renaissance, BistroPlex and Valley Grand Cinemas in Wisconsin; Majestic Cinema of Omaha in Nebraska; and the Roswell Movie Tavern in Georgia.

These initial locations will feature enhanced protocols in accordance with current local health and safety guidelines, and will help fine-tune future phases of theatre reopenings which are coming in the weeks ahead, and in time for summer blockbusters based on when studios release new films.

“We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern by Marcus guests and associates, and have been very thoughtful about the reopening process we are implementing,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We know people are eager to return to theatres for movies on the big screen provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment – and that consumer confidence is very important to us. The steps are in place, associates are trained, and we are now ready and excited to welcome guests back.”

According to a press release, as part of the initial reopening experience, Marcus Theatres is introducing its “Movie STAR” approach, which incorporates new health and safety measures and is in alignment with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

Everyone can be a Movie STAR and play a role in creating a safe environment with social distancing (S); Thorough cleaning (T); App and website ordering of tickets, food and concessions for no-to-low contact interactions (A); and respecting each other by following these new protocols (R). Policies and guidelines will continue to evolve with time and will be assessed and updated on an ongoing basis.

For Everyone’s Safety

Upon reopening, additional measures include:

Company will conduct associate wellness checks and implement the use of face masks, as well as the use of gloves as appropriate during the associate’s shift

Guests will be encouraged to wear face masks in public areas and stay home if sick

Low-contact options for ticket and concessions/food purchases will be available through the app and website

There will be an increased frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch surfaces

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the theatre

In-theatre signs will encourage proper social distancing

Hours, Product & Price

At first, theatres will be open four days per week – Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays* – with an expectation to ultimately return to seven days per week

Initially, hours of operation will be limited, opening late morning and closing early evening

The app or website will provide available showtimes

Movies that were popular when theatres closed will be featured for reopening including: “Sonic the Hedgehog;” “Bad Boys for Life;” “Jumanji: The Next Level;” “The Invisible Man;” and more

Also showing will be retro classic movies. A “Harry Potter Series” will start June 19

Upon reopening every movie will cost $5 (no upcharges)

When new movies are released, standard pricing will apply

Concessions/Food/Beverages

Low-contact food ordering will be highly encouraged through the Marcus Theatres app and website

Concession stands will be open, serving the traditional menu – popcorn, soda, candy, nachos, etc.

In-theatre dining auditoriums initially will not have delivery to seats upon reopening

Food orders will be picked up in a designated area

Menus will stick to favorites such as appetizers, pizzas, chicken tenders and burgers to start

Theatre bars/lounges will be open, but table service will be temporarily unavailable. Drinks will be welcome in auditoriums

Zaffiro’s restaurants will open with proper spacing between tables, a maximum of six guests per party and other safety enhancements in alignment with theatre practices and local government guidelines

Auditorium Arrangements

Guests will still reserve seats. A checkerboard seating pattern and a couple of empty seats between groups allows for proper social distancing in accordance with the CDC

Although capacity will be limited, groups can be seated together upon arrival at the theatre and in accordance with state regulations, provided accommodations are available

Staggered showtimes will limit the number of people in common areas of the theatre, and extra time between shows will allow the time for thorough cleanings

Following the movie, guests will be asked to exit while practicing social distancing between groups, dispose of all trash and avoid congregating in the lobby

“While our theatres have been on intermission these past few months, we’ve been creative about how to maintain the connection with our guests,” added Rodriguez. “Offering curbside pickup and online ordering of theatre favorites like popcorn and treats, and introducing three Parking Lot Cinemas helped do just that. We were also hard at work enhancing our app and website to make it easy to order food – even before you get to the theatre. And, now it’s time to reconnect with the community at the movies. The process may look a little different to start, but it doesn’t take away from the excitement of bringing back the theatre-going experience and seeing our valued guests. We can’t wait!”

For the most up-to-date information visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/ReOpening.