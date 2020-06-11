× Sam’s Club to launch curbside pickup nationwide by end of June

NEW YORK — Sam’s Club announced on Thursday, June 11 the nationwide launch of curbside pickup. A news release says the service, which provides a contact-free, order online and delivery to car shopping experience, will be free for Plus-level members and is expected to be available in all clubs by the end of June.

Sam’s Club has been piloting curbside pickup at 16 clubs with positive results from busy families and business owners. The company is expediting the rollout – taking it to all 597 clubs.

Here is how it works:

After setting up an account, members place orders via the Sam’s Club app or at com. Products marked ‘Pick up in Club’ are eligible.

Members will then complete an online shopping list, select a pickup time and checkout. Same-day pickup is available.

Upon arrival to the club, members will use one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into their cars.

Plus members will be able to schedule curbside pickup orders between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Non-Plus members will be able to use this new Plus benefit at no cost for a limited time, however, pickup times will be limited and only available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Members who are interested in adding this free service can upgrade to a Plus membership at any time.

Sam’s Club will also continue to offer its Concierge Service for seniors and high risk members every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Hero Hours every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., until further notice.