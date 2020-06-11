× Suburban Milwaukee Co. cities to move into next phase of reopening Friday

MILWAUKEE — Some Milwaukee County cities will move forward to their next phase of reopening on Friday, June 12 at 6 a.m., the county announced late Thursday. Officials say the decision was based on the key indicators of cases, testing, care, PPE and tracing.

Suburban municipalities that are moving forward include Cudahy, Franklin, Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, North Shore communities, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, St. Francis, Wauwatosa, West Allis and West Milwaukee.

The next phase allows for larger gatherings while maintaining physical distancing and protective measures, increased capacity guidelines for retail locations, restaurants and bars and other public establishments.

Businesses are still instructed to adhere to CDC and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s safe business practices and physical distancing and protective measures for staff and patrons.

Public health leaders will monitor key indicators weekly and will evaluate data every two weeks to determine if municipalities can move forward with next steps in their reopening processes.

The next evaluation date will be Thursday, June 25.

The City of Milwaukee will remain in its current phase of reopening.