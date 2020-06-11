Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Sydnee Sagal makes Arrowhead HS proud with her skills on the soccer field

HARTLAND — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Ever since arriving at Arrowhead High School, she was a starter on the varsity soccer team. Now, senior Sydnee Sagal is our High School Shot.

Along with being a four-year letter winner, Sagal has been All-Conference Honorable Mention her sophomore and junior seasons. Winning is the norm for Sydnee’s teams taking three conference, regional and sectional championships — earning a ranking of 20th nationally. She will play at Drake University next.

Congratulations Sydnee Sagal, our High School Hot Shot.

