'We are disappointed:' All Honor Flights nationwide postponed until 2021

MILWAUKEE — The Honor Flight Network announced on Thursday, June 11 that it will postpone all Honor Flights nationwide until 2021.

A Facebook post said the decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of veterans, guardians, and volunteers. The statement goes on to say the following:

“While we are disappointed that we will not be hosting Stars and Stripes Honor Flights until next spring, veteran safety is always our most important consideration. We look forward to engaging our volunteers and our community with new and unique ways to show our oldest veterans our appreciation as they wait for their Stars and Stripes Honor Flights next spring.”