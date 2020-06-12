Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

21-year-old injured in shooting near 70th and Glendale Friday morning

Posted 2:14 pm, June 12, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, June 12 around 10:40 a.m. near N. 70th Street and W. Glendale Avenue.

Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek unknown suspects and is not releasing any more information.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

