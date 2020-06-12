Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

31-year-old Caledonia man dies after motorcycle crash; speed and alcohol factors in wreck

Posted 12:27 pm, June 12, 2020, by

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in the Village of Raymond early Friday, June 12. The deceased is a 31-year-old Caledonia resident.

Officials say deputies responded to a stretch of County Highway K just after 2 a.m. Friday. The operator of the motorcycle was located approximately 50 feet off the roadway — unresponsive but breathing.

Deputies and rescue personnel provided life-saving measures until the patient was taken to a hospital via Flight for Life. The motorcyclist later died from his injuries while at the hospital.

Officials say the preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol appear to be the contributing factors to the cause of the crash.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending further investigation.

