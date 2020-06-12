Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Couple charged, accused of receiving methamphetamine through the mail

Posted 10:49 am, June 12, 2020, by , Updated at 10:50AM, June 12, 2020

PORTAGE, Wis. – A couple from Lyndon Station, Wis. have been arrested and charged with attempted possession of methamphetamine after allegedly receiving methamphetamine through the mail.

On June 4, 2020, the U.S. Postal Inspector reported to local and state investigators that a parcel containing 24 grams of methamphetamine had been received by the post office.

Benjamin Zarate and Christina Perez

The complaint alleges that the defendants, Benjamin Zarate and Christina Perez, contacted the Wisconsin Dells post office multiple times inquiring about the parcel. After the defendants came to the Wisconsin Dells post office and retrieved the package, law enforcement arrested them and they were booked into the Columbia County Jail.

This investigation is led by Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspector, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

