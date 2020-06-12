Details on upcoming closures along I-43, long-term ramp closure currently in place on WIS 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-43 Projects: Ulao Parkway Bridge over I-43 (Ozaukee County)

SUNDAY - THURSDAY, JUNE 14-18, 2020

I-43 NB Closure:

• I-43 Northbound at Ulao Parkway is scheduled to have overnight full freeway closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.,

for bridge painting.

Detour:

→ Travelers can use I-43 northbound to, WIS 32 southbound, to County W northbound, to WIS 33 eastbound,

to reconnect with I-43 northbound.

Mitchell Interchange Bridge Project (Polymer Overlays) Resuming Work:

FRIDAY & SATURDAY JUNE 12 & 13 2020

Mitchell Interchange System Ramp Closure:

• Mitchell Interchange N-W system ramp is scheduled to close to traffic from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for polymer

overlay work.

Detour:

→ Travelers can use I-94 SB Exit to Howard Avenue westbound to 27th Street southbound to reconnect with to

I-894 WB

MONDAY- THURSDAY JUNE 15 – 18, 2020

Mitchell Interchange System Ramp Closure:

• Mitchell Interchange N-W system ramp is scheduled to close to traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for polymer

overlay work.

Detour:

→ Travelers can use I-94 SB Exit to Howard Avenue westbound to 27th Street southbound to reconnect with to

I-894 WB

*WIS 20 Crossroad Project:

WisDOT is underway with reconstructing WIS 20 crossroad, between County C (Spring Street) and International Drive

in Racine County. Crews are working to reconstruct the new WIS 20 westbound lanes between West Frontage Road

and International Drive which requires ramp closures at the interchange.

MONDAY JUNE 8, 2020

WIS 20 ENTRANCE RAMP NB Closure:

• WIS 20 entrance ramp to I-94 WEST (NB) was closed to traffic on Monday, June 8th for approximately three

weeks.

Detour:

→ Travelers can use the frontage roads and County K to get around the I-94 WEST (NB) entrance ramp closure.