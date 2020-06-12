× Driver pronounced dead, had ‘critical medical event’ before car crashed into New Berlin playground

NEW BERLIN — Police said on Friday, June 12 that the driver of a vehicle that drove through a playground fence at Malone Park in New Berlin the day before has died.

The 74-year-old New Berlin man experienced a “critical medical event” just prior to the crash in which he went through the fence and struck a tree. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

One other person was injured — a 36-year-old Mukwonago woman — around 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11. No children were injured.

Officials say the vehicle involved in this incident was southbound on Casper Drive, left the roadway, and traveled several hundred yards through the park before running into a playground fence and then into a tree.

Malone Park was temporarily closed due to the investigation.