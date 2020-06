MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who was last seen on January 4, 2020 near N. 25th Street and W. Vine Street in Milwaukee.

Jason Erickson is described as a white male, 5’09”, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Erickson may be in the area of N. 47th Street and W. Villard Avenue or in Wauwatosa.

If anyone has any information about Erickson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.