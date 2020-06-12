Kiel’s Julia Koenig shined on the track and in class, now headed for UW-La Crosse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIEL, Wis. -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

We salute Julia Koenig from Kiel High School and the track team! This senior deserves to be in the spotlight. She had to train hard and maintain a positive attitude to overcome ACL surgery in 2018. Despite the setback, she rebounded for great success. Three letters in cross country. Four letters in track.

With a 3.942 grade point average, Julia Koenig got just about everything she could out of her high school experience. She is headed to UW-La Crosse.

Way to go, Julia. Best of luck.