Milwaukee Rally scheduled for Labor Day weekend canceled amid coronavirus concerns

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Rally scheduled for Labor Day weekend has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, organizers announced on Facebook Friday, June 12.

Thousands of motorcyclists from all over the country flock to Milwaukee every year as an homage to Harley-Davidson. Five local dealerships put on concerts, custom bike shows and offer new demos to riders in town for the annual event.

The group said they “cannot in good conscience proceed with the Milwaukee Rally this year,” given the threat of coronavirus in large gatherings.

The post continues to say that dealerships and the Harley-Davidson Museum may be running their own events, but they will not be coordinated with the Milwaukee Rally organization.

