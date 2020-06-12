× ‘No danger to the public:’ Man shot, wounded in Cudahy, suspect fled the scene

CUDAHY — Cudahy police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, June 12 near Whitnall and Nicholson.

Police were called to the scene around 2:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an individual who had been shot.

Upon arrival, police found a 25-year-old Milwaukee man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say this incident remains under investigation and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.