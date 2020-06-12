× Police: 3 shot, wounded in 2 separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, June 11. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near 34th and Hadley around 9:16 p.m. Police say the victim sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

No one has been taken into custody and police are seeking an unidentified suspect.

The second shooting happened near 33rd and Brown around 10:30 p.m. Police say two Milwaukee men were shot during what appears to be a drive by shooting. A 32-year-old victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot and a 26-year-old victim sustained multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men are recovering at a local hospital. No one is in custody at this time and police are seeking an unidentified suspect.

Anyone with information in regards to either of these incidents is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.