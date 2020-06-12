Series of crashes along interstate in Columbia County result in multiple fatalities, injuries

COLUMBIA COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a series of crashes that occurred Friday morning, June 12 along northbound I-90/94/39 in Columbia County — resulting in fatalities and numerous injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says at approximately 3:53 a.m., officers responded to a property damage, rear-end crash involving two semis at I-90/94/39 at WIS 60 near Lodi.

Around 5:11 a.m., a straight truck piled into the first crash scene — which resulted in a Columbia County Highway worker being seriously injured, and serious but non-life-threatening injuries to two state troopers. All three individuals were transported to UW Hospital.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., as northbound traffic was queuing due to the earlier crashes, a major, multi-vehicle crash occurred along the northbound interstate near County K — resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Officials say a semi-tractor traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving at least seven vehicles – two semi-tractor trailers, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles.

The northbound interstate is closed at WIS 19 (exit 131) in Dane County with traffic re-routed onto US 51 north.

Northbound I-39/90/94 will be closed for several hours as authorities investigate and clear the crash scene.