Waukesha's July 4th parade will operate differently this year due to virus concerns

WAUKESHA — The City of Waukesha’s Fourth of July parade will work a little differently this year, the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department (WPRF) announced Friday, June 12. A “reverse” parade will consist of stationary parade units with the public driving through the designated route.

The “Remember Why It’s the 4th of July” parade will take place on Saturday, July 4th beginning at 11 a.m. and be on display until 12:30 p.m. around Cutler Park.

Plans for the stationary parade evolved following mass gathering restrictions due to COVID-19.

“With many events being canceled out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of all involved, we wanted to come up with a unique way to celebrate the long-standing July 4th tradition in Waukesha,” said Shawn Reilly, Mayor of Waukesha. “I’ll be at the start of the parade with goody bags for the first 1,000 kiddos so they get some parade candy this July 4th .”

Parade-goers are encouraged to decorate their cars as they drive through the route which will begin on Grand Ave. at Carroll St. heading northbound. This is the only way to enter the parade and all parade-goers must be in, and remain in, a car.

Cars will be guided along the route which will proceed to Wisconsin Ave., turn left on Maple, and exit the parade on Maple at Carroll St. Units will include floats, bands, Waukesha Allied Veterans, Waukesha Police and Fire Department and more.

The first 1,000 children arriving at the parade will receive a goody bag with candy, stickers, sidewalk chalk courtesy of Waukesha Kiwanis Early Risers, a free Kids Meal courtesy of the Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, a free custard token courtesy of the Waukesha Culver’s, Main St. and Sunset locations, and more.