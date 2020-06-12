We Energies Foundation supporting organizations on front line of COVID-19 relief efforts

MILWAUKEE — The We Energies Foundation has committed more than $500,000 in donations to health care, emergency response and other nonprofit organizations on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

That includes a special donation to the Milwaukee Fire Department so they can purchase adapters to make their existing personal protective equipment more effective against COVID-19.

To date, the We Energies Foundation has pledged more than:

$250,000 to healthcare organizations including Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, Aurora Health Care and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

$125,000 to nonprofits committed to keeping families fed, including Hunger Task Force, Feeding America, Racine County Food Bank, Walworth County Food Pantry and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

$125,000 to community organizations including United Way, Salvation Army and the American Red Cross.

We’ve committed more than $500,000 to nonprofits on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 including @MilFireDept. It’s part of our commitment to the communities we serve. #FridayGiving https://t.co/dSz4jHbQEm pic.twitter.com/uhfAGjlQzX — We Energies (@we_energies) June 12, 2020

Nonprofit organizations that have not received funding are encouraged to apply for a COVID-19 grant on the We Energies Foundation website.

To increase the impact of the relief effort, the We Energies Foundation also has earmarked $250,000 to match dollar-for-dollar any personal donations made by employees to organizations fighting the effects of the pandemic.

These donations are part of a commitment from the charitable foundations of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service to contribute $1 million to nonprofits across our service area.