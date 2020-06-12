Who doesn’t love chicken wings? A local caterer that’s been serving up award winning wings for years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Being a caterer during this pandemic has been tough, but like most business owners adapting is essential if you want to remain open. Brian Kramp is with Tall Guy And A Grill in West Allis showing how their business has remained essential for their customers even though large gatherings have been on hold.

Now serving #WingsWednesday, #thirstythursday, a White Claw Fish Fry and more! We’ll have meals, snacks, and of course, booze, available for curbside pick-up. Stay tuned for more and click this link to see what we’re offering between Wednesday and Saturday for the month of May!

We are inspired to create an award winning high-quality experience which expresses the personality and passions of our clientele. Our passion for great food inspires us to create exceptional dishes using the highest quality and locally sourced farm-to-table ingredients. Tall Guy’s local partners and conscientious service team will deliver an extraordinary and successful event.

