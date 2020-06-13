× 23-year-old woman injured in shooting at house party near 6th and Center

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a house party on Saturday, June 13 shortly before 4 a.m. near N. 6th Street and W. Center Street.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.