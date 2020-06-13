× 26-year-old victim shot while driving near 76th and Mill, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, June 12, around 10:15 p.m., near N. 76th Street and Mill Road.

The victim was driving when shots were fired and was subsequently struck, according to police.

A 26-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.