Caught on video: Man tells female protester he hopes she gets sexually assaulted

Warning: Strong language, some may find disturbing

PORT WASHINGTON -- Video from Port Washington shows a verbal altercation between a man in his car and a group of protesters on Saturday, June 13.

The man stopped his vehicle in the middle of a crosswalk in the downtown and addressed the protesters who were assembled on the corner of the intersection.

In the video, he is heard saying that he "hoped" one of the female protesters would get sexually assaulted. He also is heard objecting to the nationwide calls to defund police departments.

Port Washington police tell FOX6 News that they are investigating the incident.