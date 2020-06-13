DHS: 22,518 test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 691 deaths, 16K+ recovered

MILWAUKEE — According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin reached 22,518 on Saturday, June 13. There have been 691 deaths statewide. More than 388,00 people have tested negative for the virus.

The Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard showed 9,438 cases and 318 deaths from COVID-19 in the county as of Saturday afternoon. However, the Wisconsin DHS reported 350 deaths in the county.

The latest update from the DHS shows the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus stands at approximately 16,016 — or 72% of total cases.

County data (as reported by Wisconsin DHS)

Dodge: 432 cases, 4 deaths

Fond du Lac: 259 cases, 6 deaths

Jefferson: 155 cases, 4 deaths

Kenosha: 1,343 cases, 36 deaths

Milwaukee: 9,418 cases, 350 deaths

Ozaukee: 190 cases, 13 deaths

Racine: 1,986 cases, 54 deaths

Sheboygan: 147 cases, 4 deaths

Walworth: 471 cases, 17 deaths

Washington: 290 cases, 11 deaths

Waukesha: 894 cases, 34 deaths

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).