Milwaukee artists, community take to new canvas for mural project near Holton and Locust

MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee artists came together to beautify a new canvas near Holton and Locust with Black Lives Matter-inspired murals on Saturday, June 13 — they asked the community to come out and help.

Local artists have been busy lately. Two murals in Milwaukee — one remembering George Floyd, the other Breonna Taylor — have already been completed.

Organizers of the mural-making effort said their focus was to bring the community together and beautify a piece of two neighborhoods — Harambee and Riverwest.

“Before, it was a pretty separated area, but this is an opportunity for me — and peers like me — to get to know different artists around the city, different artists from different cultures,” artist Mario Hamilton said.

Among the prominent figures portrayed on the wall — Milwaukee’s own Vel Phillips.