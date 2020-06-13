LIVE: Unrest in Atlanta following officer-involved death
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee artists, community take to new canvas for mural project near Holton and Locust

Posted 7:40 pm, June 13, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee artists came together to beautify a new canvas near Holton and Locust with Black Lives Matter-inspired murals on Saturday, June 13 — they asked the community to come out and help.

Local artists have been busy lately. Two murals in Milwaukee — one remembering George Floyd, the other Breonna Taylor — have already been completed.

Artists paint mural near Locust and Holton

Organizers of the mural-making effort said their focus was to bring the community together and beautify a piece of two neighborhoods — Harambee and Riverwest.

“Before, it was a pretty separated area, but this is an opportunity for me — and peers like me — to get to know different artists around the city, different artists from different cultures,” artist Mario Hamilton said.

Among the prominent figures portrayed on the wall — Milwaukee’s own Vel Phillips.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.