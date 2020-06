MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s help finding critically missing 70-year-old Johnny Patterson.

He was last seen near 33rd and Highland on June 6 at 9 p.m.

Patterson is described as an African-American male and was last seen wearing a black leather vest, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and carrying a light brown walking cane.

He left the area on foot.

Contact MPD District 3 at 414-935-7234 with any information regarding his location.