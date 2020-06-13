Sheriff: 7 charged in connection to Columbia County drug bust, found with heroin, meth, other drugs

COLUMBIA COUNTY — Seven people have been charged in connection to a drug bust in Columbia County, the county’s sheriff’s department announced in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 13.

Authorities say the Columbia County Drug Task Force conducted a criminal interdiction on the interstate corridor in Columbia County on June 12.

Around 9 p.m., sheriff’s deputies made contact with a vehicle in the Town of Dekorra for a registration violation. During that contact, the driver — Christopher Wiora, 34, of Portage — was found in possession of approximately 8.2 grams of heroin, 16 Schedule II stimulant prescription pills, 0.7 grams of methamphetamine, other non-scheduled prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

Information from the traffic stop led deputies to a truck stop and hotel in the Town of Caledonia. There, several others were found and taken into custody on various charges. A search of a hotel room found more illicit prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

The following suspects were arrested by the Columbia County Drug Task Force and face the listed charges: Christopher Wiora, 32, Baraboo: charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a prescription medication without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI second offense, misdemeanor bail jumping

Rainelle Cheever, 35, Baraboo: charged with violation of probation

Gary Jordan, 56, Portage: charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and violation of probation

Geoffrey Cooley-Lonetree, 38, Wisconsin Dells: charged with resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription without a valid prescription, a Juneau County warrant

Kaitlyn Goodell, 27, Baraboo: charged with a Juneau County warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription without a valid prescription

Tanya Podoll, 42, Reedsburg: charged with violation of probation, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription without a valid prescription

Thomas Fieber, 36, Baraboo: charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription without a valid prescription, possession of THC, possession of Schedule I narcotics, violation of probation

They are currently at the Columbia County Jail awaiting court appearances.