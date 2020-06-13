Vigil held for missing Idaho kids after remains found: ‘They were the sweetest people’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IDHAO FALLS, Idaho -- A vigil was held Friday night, June 12 in Idaho Falls for missing kids Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

What is believed to be their remains, as identified by family, were recovered from a field in Salem, Idaho earlier the same week. The medical examiner has not confirmed the identity of the remains.

More than 200 people showed up to honor their memory, including Tylee's best friend.

"The day she went missing, she told me, she's like, 'I love you.' And I said, 'I love you, too,'" said Alexcia Law. "I never texted her or saw her again...My best friend's been missing since September.

"It never really hit me that she was gone. I'm really happy that people are here to support them and are here to mourn them and, like, give their support and care for them because they really do deserve the best, and they deserve to have that love because they were the sweetest people in the world."

The remains were found on the property of Chad Daybell -- JJ and Tylee's stepdad. He is charged with destroying evidence. Daybell's wife and the kids' mom, Lori Vallow, is waiting for her trial on multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and non-support of children.