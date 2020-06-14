× 19-year-old robbed, shot near 29th and Wisconsin, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 9 around 1:30 a.m. but was not reported until Saturday, June 13 when the victim walked into a hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim was walking near N. 29th Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when he was approached by a suspect who robbed, then shot him.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police continues to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.