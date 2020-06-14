WATCH: The Enduring Truth with Saint Paul Church of God in Christ – also available on FOX6
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

19-year-old robbed, shot near 29th and Wisconsin, police say

Posted 12:18 pm, June 14, 2020, by
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 9 around 1:30 a.m. but was not reported until Saturday, June 13 when the victim walked into a hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim was walking near N. 29th Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when he was approached by a suspect who robbed, then shot him.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police continues to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.