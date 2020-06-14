× Car crashes into Dodge Co. home, leaves 1 dead; alcohol believed a factor

TRENTON, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal car crash Sunday, June 14 just after 7 a.m. on Highway 33 near Sunset Point Road in the Township of Trenton.

Deputies say a 24-year-old Fox Lake man was found dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

An investigation of the crash showed a 2012 Honda Civic was northbound on State Highway 33 passing Sunset Point Rd when it failed to negotiated a curve, went into a ditch and struck the front of the house on that property.

Deputies believe alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are not releasing any more information at this time.