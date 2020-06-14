Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Floridians mark President Trump’s birthday with flotillas, caravans

Posted 2:18 pm, June 14, 2020, by

Boaters participate in the "Make america Great Again" parade as they celebrate US President Donald Trump's 74th birthday on the Detroit River in Detroit, Michigan on June 13, 2020. - The parade is hosted by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Trump Republicans 2020. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president’s birthday Sunday with caravans, flotilla, and parades throughout his adopted home state.

In Palm Beach County — home of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — separate caravans of trucks, motorcycles, and boats were riding along highways and the intercoastal waterway at various times in the morning. The organizers were part of the president’s Florida re-election effort.

Boaters participate in the “Make america Great Again” parade as they celebrate US President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday on the Detroit River in Detroit, Michigan on June 13, 2020. – The parade is hosted by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Trump Republicans 2020. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Palm Beach Post reports that an anti-Trump caravan also was riding through the county Sunday to protest racism and call for police reforms.

Pro-Trump flotillas also were planned for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Florida Keys, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville — where President Trump is slated to be renominated for a second term at the end of August.

In The Villages, a massive Republican-friendly retirement community northwest of Orlando where golf carts are the vehicles of choice for many residents, President Trump supporters were holding a golf-cart parade in honor of the president, who is turning 74.

Speaking to West Point graduates on Saturday, President Trump said his birthday coincided with the 245th anniversary of the U.S. Army’s founding.

WEST POINT, NY – JUNE 13: U.S. President Donald Trump salutes cadets at the beginning of the commencement ceremony on June 13, 2020 in West Point, New York. The graduating cadets were sent home in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have been ordered back to attend the commencement after the president announced he would continue with the previously planned address. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

“Unrelated, going to be my birthday also,” President Trump said. “I don’t know if that happened by accident. Did that happen by accident, please? But it’s a great day because of that Army birthday.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.