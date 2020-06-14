× Messages for police reform chalked onto Greendale sidewalks: ‘Here to make a beautiful statement’

GREENDALE — Armed with chalk and their artistic abilities, people in Greendale wrote messages for police reform and the Black Lives Matter movement on the sidewalk on Sunday, June 14.

The calls for change were synonymous with protests in our area for the last two weeks — but they came with a touch of color in this event.

“We’re just here to make a beautiful statement with all different kinds of artists. We have people making messages, we have people doing bubble letters and having kids coloring it in. We just kind of wanted whatever you feel and however creative you are,” said Chanese Knox, event organizer.

This creative event took place outside of Greendale Village Hall.