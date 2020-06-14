Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police seek to ID persons accused of stealing liquor from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

June 14, 2020

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a couple of persons suspected of stealing from the Woodman’s Food Market in Menomonee Falls.

Police say the pair entered the market just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4. Officials say they concealed five bottles of liquor in a backpack and then passed all points of sale. When approached by loss prevention officials at the store, the pair fled in a silver Honda Element with no license plates.

Anyone with information on this crime or the people involved is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department and reference case 20-017699.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

