UW System announces students will return to campus in fall

MADISON — Students of the University of Wisconsin System will be able to return to campus for the fall 2020 semester, the organization announced Sunday, June 14.

The announcement from UW System President Ray Cross and Regent President Andrew S. Petersen comes as universities continue planning for the 2020-21 academic year.

“We are preparing an environment that reduces risk so that students, faculty, and staff can return to campus in person this fall,” Cross said. “We know the on-campus experience is what our students want. At the same time, we must all recognize that our universities will be different this fall than what we’re used to and there will be campus-based decisions on how to best address particular issues. But students will be back on campus this fall.”

Institutions are using the recommendations as guidelines for developing their own plans for the 2020-21 academic year. The Plan Ahead Team will continue to develop guidance for campuses, and the recommendations released June 14 may change as conditions change. The recommendations reflect a point in time, the release said.

“Preparing for an in-person return to campus this fall is a tremendous undertaking, and I thank my UW System and campus colleagues, our chancellors, and the Plan Ahead Team for all of their work,” Cross said. “I especially thank our faculty and students, who made the transition to alternative instruction so meaningful. We appreciate their flexibility and understanding as we approach the fall semester.”