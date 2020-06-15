Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

10-year-old fisherman in Utah reels in massive catch

Posted 6:45 am, June 15, 2020, by

MANILA, Ut. — A young angler recently caught a fish most grown-ups would be excited to reel in. While it wasn’t quite a state record, it was still an impressive catch considering the fisherman’s age.

Tyler Grimshaw, a 10-year-old from Utah, pulled in a 41-pound lake trout from Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, Fox 8 reports. The area is reportedly a popular place among anglers as a high number of trout are caught there weighing more than 30 pounds.

According to the news outlet, the Utah state record for largest trout caught is 51 pounds, 8 ounces.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared photos of Grimshaw with his catch, writing, “Ten-year-old Tyler Grimshaw recently caught this 41-pound lake trout at Flaming Gorge — caught and released by himself.”

The photos show the young man sitting in a boat with his catch, which looks like it’s almost as big as he is.

Read updates on this story at FOXNews.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.