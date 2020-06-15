10-year-old fisherman in Utah reels in massive catch

A young angler recently caught a fish most grown-ups would be excited to reel in. While it wasn’t quite a state record, it was still an impressive catch considering the fisherman’s age.

Tyler Grimshaw, a 10-year-old from Utah, pulled in a 41-pound lake trout from Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, Fox 8 reports. The area is reportedly a popular place among anglers as a high number of trout are caught there weighing more than 30 pounds.

According to the news outlet, the Utah state record for largest trout caught is 51 pounds, 8 ounces.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared photos of Grimshaw with his catch, writing, “Ten-year-old Tyler Grimshaw recently caught this 41-pound lake trout at Flaming Gorge — caught and released by himself.”

The photos show the young man sitting in a boat with his catch, which looks like it’s almost as big as he is.

