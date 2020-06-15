× 40-year-old Milwaukee man shot near 23rd and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, June 15 around 8 p.m. near 23rd and Chambers.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was outside when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The circumstances and motive are currently being investigated.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.