× 40-year-old woman ‘unintended’ victim in shooting near Teutonia and Villard

MILWAUKEE — Police say a 40-year-old woman was the unintended victim of a shooting that occurred on Monday, June 15, 2020, at approximately 4:10 p.m. near N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Villard Avenue.

The victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and walked into a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police continues to seek unknown suspects and they are not releasing any more information at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.