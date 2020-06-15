× AG Kaul recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day by emphasizing resources available

MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul is recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, June 15 by emphasizing resources available to help protect Wisconsin’s older adults from mistreatment and Wisconsin’s new Elder Abuse Hotline: www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org and 1-833-586-0107.

“It is important for Wisconsinites to be aware of the signs of, and to report, elder abuse and exploitation to local authorities or the new Elder Abuse Hotline,” said Attorney General Kaul. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to stopping the victimization of seniors.”

According to a press release, reports of elder abuse in Wisconsin increased by nearly 171% between 2001 and 2018, as shown in findings by the Wisconsin Bureau of Aging and Disability Resources.

According to the World Health Organization, elder abuse is “a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person.” Elder Abuse can be verbal, physical, emotional, sexual or financial.

It can also be intentional or unintentional neglect.

For help and information on Elder Abuse in Wisconsin, please learn more from the resources listed below.

Wisconsin Elder Abuse Website & Hotline

Available for community members and victims for assistance in obtaining needed resources and making referrals to local authorities.

Website: www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org and Hotline: 1-833-586-0107.

Programs and Services for Older Adults

Wisconsin Elder Adults-at-Risk Help Lines

Local Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRC)