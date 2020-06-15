× Lake Express ferry launches its 2020 travel season, provides 4 daily trips to Muskegon, MI

MILWAUKEE — The Lake Express Ferry has launched its 2020 travel season, providing four daily high-speed ferry trips between Milwaukee and Muskegon, MI. This, after delaying its season start for about a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release says the Lake Express provides the fastest ferry service on Lake Michigan with each trip taking only two-and-a-half hours. The ferry is able carry cars, motorcycles, bicycles and pets.

The ferry is making two daily round-trip crossings through July 1st and will add additional crossings on July

2nd.

Lake Express is implementing guidance from state health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission within the Lake Express facilities and ship. Measures to mitigate risk include:

Passengers being required to complete self-assessment questions prior to arriving on-site

All travelers and Lake Express workers being required to participate in temperature screenings prior to entry into Lake Express facilities, including the vessel

Face coverings are required for all staff members and passengers aged 3 and older

Implementing social distancing measures, which will include limiting the number of passengers allowed to travel on each trip along with sections of seating being closed to maintain proper distancing of passengers

Reservations can be made online at lake-express.com, in person at the Milwaukee or Muskegon terminals, or by calling 866-914-1010.