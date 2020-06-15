Milwaukee police ask for public’s help to ID suspects in robbery of business

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the subjects wanted for a strong-arm robbery that occurred near 57th and Appleton Avenue on Sunday, May 31.

Police say the suspects forced entry into a closed business just after midnight — while an employee was in the building. The employee confronted the suspects and was battered by the suspects. Officials say the suspects removed property and fled the location on foot.

Suspect #1 is described as a female, African American, 17 – 23-years-old, 5’7” tall, had a thin build and a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and tan Nike shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, 17 – 23-years-old, 5’7” tall, had a thin build and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a white stripe.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, African American, 17 – 23-years-old and had short braids. He was last seen wearing a black with a white hooded sweatshirt, a face mask, and light-colored pants.

Suspect #4 is described as a male, African American, and was 17 – 23-years-old. He was last seen wearing an orange zip-up jacket with black and white stripes, yellow pants with a white stripe, and black with white shoes.

Suspect #5 is described as a male, African American, and was 17 – 23-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and gray shoes.

Suspect #6 is described as a female, African American, and was 17 – 23-years-old. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a red or pink headband.

Suspect #7 is described as a female, African American, and was 17 – 23-years-old. She was last seen wearing a tan tank top and black pants with an orange stripe on the side.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.