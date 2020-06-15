Police asking for help identifying man accused of armed robbery near 35th and North

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for help identifying and locating a subject wanted for an armed robbery that happened on Friday, May 29 around 8:45 p.m. near N. 35th Street and North Avenue.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 40-years-old and had a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, dark-colored pants, a black baseball cap and black boots. He was armed with a handgun.

The victim observed the suspect stealing property from the business and confronted the suspect.

The suspect brandished a handgun and fled the location on foot with stolen property.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

